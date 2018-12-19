Xavien Howard lone Dolphin selected for Pro Bowl

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to play in next year's Pro Bowl on the AFC squad.

Howard -- along with Kyle Fuller of the Chicago Bears -- leads the NFL in interceptions. He's had seven interceptions in the 2018 season and 11 in his past 17 games. Howard has missed the past two games with a knee injury. It's unclear whether he will play at against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers will send seven players to the bowl -- the most in the league. New England’s Tom Brady is the other AFC quarterback, making it for the 14th time.

Among the perennial AFC choices returning to the game are Houston defensive end J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh wide reciever Antonio Brown, Baltimore guard Marshal Yanda and safety Eric Weddle, Cincinnati defensive tackle Geno Atkins and Denver linebacker Von Miller.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 in Orlando.

Players are voted into the Pro Bowl by the coaches, the players and the fans. Each group's ballots count for one third of the votes. Each player on the winning Pro Bowl team receives $67,000, while each player on the losing squad earns $34,000.

