Hollywood native Marquise Brown becomes first wide receiver picked in NFL draft

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown holds up a Baltimore Ravens jersey after being chosen No. 25 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Oklahoma star and South Florida native Marquise Brown was the first wide receiver selected in Thursday night's opening round of the NFL draft.

Brown, who played high school football at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory in Hollywood, was the No. 25 overall pick of the Baltimore Ravens.

Oklahoma's leading receiver a season ago finished with 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he was held without a catch in a 45-34 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. It turned out to be his final game, as he declared for the NFL draft after his junior season.

Brown, who is the cousin of Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, spent the 2016 season at the College of the Canyons in California before transferring to Oklahoma.

He finished his career with 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons with the Sooners.

Nicknamed "Hollywood," he becomes the fourth player from Broward County to be picked in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

