LeSean McCoy denies Miami woman's claims he savagely beat her friend

MIAMI - Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is denying a Miami woman's claim that he savagely beat her best friend.
An Instagram post Tuesday from user miamor_i_adore addresses McCoy, calling him "THE DEVIL" and "AN ANIMAL." It contains a picture of her friend's bloodied and swollen face.
"We didn't say anything about how you beat your dog 'Henry' into kidney failure," she wrote. "Let's not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this."
A report from TheBigLead.com identifies the woman as Delicia Gordon.
McCoy took to Twitter later Tuesday denying any involvement.
"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false," McCoy wrote, adding that he hasn't had "any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."
The woman's post goes on to chastise McCoy with the hash tags "#WomanBeater," "#AnimalAbuser" and "#ChildAbuser."
McCoy was traded to Buffalo in 2015 after six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The six-time Pro Bowl player was the NFL's rushing leader in 2013 and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2011. He topped 10,000 career rushing yards in last December's 22-16 win against the Miami Dolphins.
ESPN's Dianna Russini said the team is aware of the allegations.
The Buffalo Bills are aware of the LeSean McCoy allegations, told it is being looked into per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 10, 2018
