Like father, like sons: Nick Bosa second overall pick in NFL draft

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa poses with a San Francisco 49ers jersey after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nick Bosa is following in his father's footsteps. And his brother's.

The former Ohio State and St. Thomas Aquinas High School star was the second overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in Thursday night's NFL draft.

Bosa became a starter in 2017, earning first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors with 32 tackles (14.5 for loss) and a team-leading seven sacks. He also had two pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries and a blocked kick.

Broward County's second-highest drafted player in NFL history only started three games last season after injuring a core muscle in September that required surgery to repair. He had 14 tackles and four sacks for the Buckeyes before leaving school during the season to prepare for the NFL draft.

His brother, Joey Bosa, also played at Ohio State and became the third overall pick of the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2016 NFL draft. His father, John Bosa, was a first-round draft pick (No. 16 overall) of the Miami Dolphins in 1987.

Nick Bosa was a four-year starter for St. Thomas Aquinas High School, helping the Raiders win state championships in 2012, 2014 and 2015, before signing with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. He made an immediate impact for the Buckeyes as a true freshman in 2016, playing in all 13 games and recording 29 tackles, including seven for loss, and five sacks.

Only South Broward High School alumnus and former Auburn running back Tucker Frederickson, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the New York Giants in 1965, has been taken higher than baby Bosa.

