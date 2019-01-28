Miami Sports Pod: Watching this year's Super Bowl under protest

It's been a week, but Local 10's Clay Ferraro is still steamed about the no-call in the NFC Championship Game, so he'll be watching this week's Super Bowl under protest.
1:05 Clay is a Louisiana-Native and he’s not happy about the blown call in the NFC Championship Game
3:00 This call is particularly offensive because Drew Brees’ window of opportunity could be closing
4:20 This has a feeling similar to Miami-Ohio State
6:00 A new story comes out on Sunday that the refs were from the Los Angeles Area. This is overshadowing a lot of Super Bowl coverage
7:00 Was the fix in?
11:04 Where’s NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell?
15:30 What does the NFL have against the Saints?
21:01 Clay tries to frame this loss, with the Saints actually winning a Super Bowl in 2009
26:00 What would the NFL do if this call had happened to the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones?
32:00 There are some good ideas coming from this bad situation
39:00 A call should be made regardless of when it happens
