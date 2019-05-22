NFL giving fans more opportunities to watch football

The Miami Dolphins could have some competition on television this season.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Football fans are about to get more opportunities to watch their favorite teams.

The NFL announced changes to its television broadcasts Wednesday during the league's annual spring meeting.

Among the most notable changes was the elimination of the single-header rule, meaning every market will now get three games on Sundays beginning this season.

Previously, the NFL restricted games with the same kickoff time from being shown in a single market. So, for example, if a Miami Dolphins game was scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS, no other 1 p.m. game could be shown.

By eliminating that rule, the Dolphins could now be playing at 1 p.m. on CBS while another NFL game is being shown at the same time on Fox in Miami.

Another change decided Wednesday was to move the start time of the Sunday divisional round playoff games. Instead of starting at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., the games will begin at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The kickoff times for the Saturday divisional round games remain the same.

Lastly, the Super Bowl will now have fewer commercial breaks. The NFL elected for four commercial breaks per quarter instead of five.

This will impact Super Bowl LIV, which will be played Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

