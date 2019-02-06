NFL star Antonio Brown accused of pushing daughter's mother to ground

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.…

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and South Florida native Antonio Brown was accused last month of pushing his daughter's mother to the ground, Hollywood police confirmed.

According to an incident report released Wednesday, the 30-year-old woman went to Brown's home Jan. 17 to drop off their daughter and get money from him for the girl's haircut.

Police said the woman claimed Brown, also 30, opened the door for his daughter to come in, but then shut it before giving the woman the money.

The report stated the woman went up to the front door and yelled at Brown, asking where the money was.

Authorities said Brown opened the door and the woman positioned herself so that the football player couldn't shut the door again.

Brown reportedly told the woman to leave and to get out of his way so he could get the money.

Police said the woman called out to her daughter to go to Brown's bedroom to get the money, at which time Brown told the woman she couldn't be on his property and pushed her out of the doorway, causing her to fall backward to the ground.

Police said the woman claimed her wrist hurt and was scraped from the fall, but she declined to complete a victim affidavit.

Authorities said two detectives spoke with the woman and gave her a domestic violence brochure and information about how to file a restraining order.

No arrests were made.

TMZ reported that Brown claimed his daughter's mother is lying and he is now seeking full custody of their child.

This is just the latest incident for the Miami Norland Senior High School graduate, who is being sued by a man who claims Brown nearly killed his 22-month-old son when the football player allegedly threw furniture off the balcony of his apartment.

Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, told TMZ Sports the latest accusations against his client are false and caused "irreparable harm" to his child.



