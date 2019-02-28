Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitution

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to soliciting prostitution.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution in South Florida.

The 77-year-old filed a written plea of not guilty to both counts in Palm Beach County court.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr told reporters last week that Kraft was among those caught on video soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Kerr said the six-time Super Bowl champion made two visits to the Jupiter business last month.

According to the police report, Kraft was at the spa the day before and the morning of New England's 37-31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The report said Kraft was driven to the spa on both occasions.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994 and owns a property in Palm Beach.

Under Kraft's ownership, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, including this year's 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, and 10 AFC titles.

Kraft has been issued a summons to appear in court March 27 for his arraignment.

