Robert Kraft seeks jury trial on charges of soliciting prostitution

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a message for Palm Beach County prosecutors: See you in court.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is pleading not guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution and is requesting a jury trial.

Kraft's West Palm Beach attorney, Jack Goldberger, entered the written waiver of arraignment Tuesday in Palm Beach County court.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr told reporters that Kraft was among those caught on video soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Kerr said the six-time Super Bowl champion made two visits to the Jupiter business in January.

According to the police report, Kraft was at the spa the day before and the morning of New England's 37-31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The report said Kraft was driven to the spa on both occasions.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994 and owns a property in Palm Beach.

Under Kraft's ownership, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, including this year's 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, and 10 AFC titles.

Kraft said he was "truly sorry" in a public statement issued last weekend.

"I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard," Kraft's statement went on to say. "Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being."

A spokesman for Palm Beach County's state attorney said last week that Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution have been offered the standard diversion program for first-time offenders.

Spokesman Mike Edmondson said the men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours of community service, attend a class on the dangers of prostitution and pay $5,000 per count.

