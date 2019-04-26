South Florida native Devin Bush Jr. joins father as first-round NFL draft pick

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush Jr. holds up a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey after being chosen No. 10 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Like his father before him, Devin Bush Jr. is now a first-round NFL draft pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up with the Denver Broncos to make the former Michigan linebacker the 10th overall pick Thursday night.

Bush, who starred at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman at Michigan in 2016.

He became a starter for the Wolverines in 2017, posting a team-high seven tackles, including three for loss, and two sacks in a 33-17 season-opening win against Florida. By the end of the 2018 season, he was the team's leading tackler with 80 stops and ranked second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

In three seasons at Michigan, Bush amassed 172 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception.

Bush skipped the Wolverines' bowl game -- a 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl -- to prepare for the NFL draft.

He is the son of former Florida State safety and 1995 first-round draft pick Devin Bush, who spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, St. Louis Rams and Cleveland Browns.

The Super Bowl XXXIV champion coached his son at Flanagan before resigning in 2016 to follow Bush Jr. to Michigan, where he served as a defensive analyst under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

