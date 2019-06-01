Hard Rock Stadium getting pedestrian bridges, tunnels ahead of Super Bowl

This is one of two pedestrian bridges being built to connect Hard Rock Stadium to its parking lots.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Pedestrian entrance and exit points at Hard Rock Stadium are being upgraded ahead of the Super Bowl.

Two new pedestrian bridges connecting the parking lots to Hard Rock Stadium are being constructed, as well as a pair of tunnels, to keep football fans from walking into traffic.

One bridge will be built over the exit ramp of Florida's Turnpike to the stadium in Miami Gardens.

Another bridge will connect the parking lots on the opposite side of Northwest 199th Street to the stadium.

Two tunnels will also be built beneath Don Shula Drive, the stadium's perimeter road.

Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs for the Miami Dolphins, said the construction project is being done "to enhance safety and reduce congestion for all stadium events at Hard Rock Stadium."

The $15 million construction project is expected to be completed by the end of September, well into the start of the 2019 NFL season.

Super Bowl LIV will be played Feb. 2, 2020.

