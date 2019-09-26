Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to headline Miami Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI - The Super Bowl has been set. Well, at least the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, two of the biggest names in entertainment, were announced Thursday as the headliners for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show this February at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lopez had long been rumored to be in conversations with NFL officials to perform, but the Shakira announcement was the big surprise.

J. Lo and Shakira join a list of high profile entertainers to perform in front of the huge Super Bowl television audience, including Prince, who put on perhaps the greatest halftime show in the game's history in 2007 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a list of Super Bowl halftime in South Florida performers:

Super Bowl II - 1968 - Grambling marching band

Super Bowl III - 1969 - Florida A&M marching band

Super Bowl V - 1971 - Southeast Missouri State marching band

Super Bowl X - 1976 - Up with People

Super Bowl XIII - 1979 - Ken Hamilton (Salute to the Caribbean)

Super Bowl XXIII - 1989 - Elvis Presto (1950s Rock and Roll)

Super Bowl XXIX - 1995 - Patti Labelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Miami Sound Machine

Super Bowl XXXIII - 1999 - Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Super Bowl XLI - 2007 - Prince

Super Bowl XLIV - 2010 - The Who

