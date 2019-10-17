Super Bowl LIV expected to bring big boost to South Florida tourism

MIAMI - When it comes to the Super Bowl, or any major sporting event, Miami is far from rookie status.

"This will be Miami's 11th Super Bowl," said Greater Miami Convention and Visitor's Bureau President and CEO Bill Talbert. "No community has had 11 so we'll be back at No. 1."

Miami last hosted a Super Bowl in 2010.

Talbert doesn't expect there to be any issues with the down time.

"It's been 10 years, so people ask us, 'Are we ready?' We've been ready for 10 years," he said.

A lot can change in a decade, though, but Talbert says that is for the best.

"Brand new stadium, new hotels, new attractions," he said. "New everything."

But even the not-so-new spots around South Florida are super psyched.

With an iconic spot like the Fontainbleau anticipating tens of thousands of people ahead of the Super Bowl, it's an all hands on deck operation.

"It's such a huge event for us, we're the largest hotel in Miami Beach," said Fontainbleau Miami Beach Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Josh Herman. "It's a lot of pressure. This is a once in a lifetime event for a lot of the guests and companies that are here and we want to make their stay as memorable as possible."

