'We should have a Super Bowl every year here,' Dan Marino says

MIAMI - The NFL season is underway and South Florida is preparing for the single largest one-day sporting event in the world.

"I love this place, and we should have a Super Bowl every year here," former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino said Thursday during the unveiling of the Super Bowl LIV volunteer headquarters.

Things have changed since South Florida last hosted the game in 2010.

"There was no tunnel to the port. There was no Brightline train. There was no Uber. There was no Lyft. There was no Airbnb," Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee Chairman Rodney Barreto said. "There was no emerging neighborhoods like Allapattah, Wynwood, the Design District and Doral."

There were about 2,500 volunteers when what was then known as Sun Life Stadium staged Super Bowl XLIV. Now, about 10,000 volunteers are anticipated.

"We'll go through 15,000 applicants," Barreto said. "Everybody will have a background check. Everybody will go through training."

Doral-based clothing brand Perry Ellis is providing the volunteer uniforms.

Those who volunteer will be positioned in highly populated areas like restaurants, Bayfront Park, team hotels and Brightline stations.

Speaking of Brightline, the soon-to-be-rebranded Virgin Trains USA has a plan in the works to move millions of guests between Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade County.

Brightline President Patrick Goddard believes the high-speed passenger rail service will "regionalize the event."

"We feel like we are the answer for anyone hoping to avoid traffic, the headache of parking and the stress of [Interstate] 95," he said.

As lead ambassador for the 2020 Super Bowl, Marino said he wants to showcase the city of Miami, Hard Rock Stadium and all of South Florida.

"I felt it was really important for us to try to put the best show on (that) we can put on," he said.

Super Bowl LIV will be played Feb. 2.

