The eyes have it! Adam Gase already Jets legend, but not for football

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

NEW YORK - Wow, Adam Gase didn't waste any time making an impression on Jets fans. Of course, the "attention" isn't really the good kind.

During his introductory press conference Monday as the Jets head coach, Gase became a Big Apple sensation for his intensly bizarre eyes.

Gase's eyes were such a story, all the major New York newspapers filed stories on their appearance and a Twitter account called "Adam Gase's Eyes" has already been created.

During the press conference, Gase could be seen shifting his eyes and scanning the room while being asked questions on how he'll turn around the Jets franchise after being unable to do so in Miami.

The story in the New York Daily News lead with the headline: "Adam Gase's crazed eyes steal show during Jets presser."

While seen as an intense coach during his three seasons with the Dolphins, Gase has quickly realized the media scrutiny is a whole different animal in New York.

 

 

