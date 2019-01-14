The eyes have it! Adam Gase already Jets legend, but not for football

NEW YORK - Wow, Adam Gase didn't waste any time making an impression on Jets fans. Of course, the "attention" isn't really the good kind.

During his introductory press conference Monday as the Jets head coach, Gase became a Big Apple sensation for his intensly bizarre eyes.

Gase's eyes were such a story, all the major New York newspapers filed stories on their appearance and a Twitter account called "Adam Gase's Eyes" has already been created.

Adam Gase has his eyes on the prize. Literally.



This is some press conference. pic.twitter.com/vZxBs0gWeG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2019

During the press conference, Gase could be seen shifting his eyes and scanning the room while being asked questions on how he'll turn around the Jets franchise after being unable to do so in Miami.

Adam Gase looks like he’s been drinking too much coffee. pic.twitter.com/Sebyx7V4Tc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

The story in the New York Daily News lead with the headline: "Adam Gase's crazed eyes steal show during Jets presser."

TWITTER: "Ha ha look at Adam Gase, looking bug-eyed and Nic Cage-level crazy during his introductory press conference, like he's already been driven mad by the job."



JETS FANS [chanting]: "One of us! One of us! One of us!" pic.twitter.com/9uuk0di2yw — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 14, 2019

While seen as an intense coach during his three seasons with the Dolphins, Gase has quickly realized the media scrutiny is a whole different animal in New York.

