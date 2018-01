Aleksander Barkov celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime for a win in Detroit on Thursday night.

SUNRISE, Fla. - The NHL announced that Aleksander Barkov will be part of the 2018 All-Star Game.

The game will be Jan. 28 in Tampa.

This is the first All-Star Game of Barkov's career and he'll also appear in the Skills competition on Jan. 27.

Barkov, 22, has 40 points over 41 games this season.

