Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 5 - Nov. 11, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla. - Chirping the Cats host David Dwork is joined by a special guest for Episode 5, as Panthers scoring legend Olli Jokinen opens up about his time with the franchise during some of its darkest years, and much, much more.
Olli was able to thrive under some of the harshest circumstances, and he explains why playing for Mike Keenan is a big reason why he was able to overcome adversity throughout his career. They also discuss Olli's year flying commercial while playing for the Islanders, his favorite Panthers linemates and why he badly wanted to score every time he visited Madison Square Garden.
0:30 Current team
1:50 Playing for Q
4:05 Panthers faceoff issues
5:00 Team defense
6:35 Loves team, especially top line
7:30 Favorite Panthers linemates
8:45 Hockey upbringing
10:20 Third overall pick, lessons to learn as teen in NHL
11:25 Season with Islanders, flying commercial, limited means
12:35 Playing for Butch Goring, playing without the puck
13:40 Trade to Florida, Murray brothers
15:10 Igor Larionov walkout, talented team goes nowhere
16:30 Mike Keenan hired, career turning point
17:45 Get on the bike
22:00 Olli's exploding face, becoming a leader
28:25 First years in Florida, lots of changes
30:35 Playing for Jacques Martin
33:05 Requesting a trade, broken promises
36:05 Trade to Phoenix, playing for Wayne Gretzky
38:30 Trade to Calgary, regrets in Florida
40:10 Only career playoff games with Calgary
43:15 Failed trade from Florida to Flames
45:00 Second year in Calgary, very strange trade to Rangers
50:20 Shootout attempt to decide the season, death threats
