Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 5 - Nov. 11, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla. - Chirping the Cats host David Dwork is joined by a special guest for Episode 5, as Panthers scoring legend Olli Jokinen opens up about his time with the franchise during some of its darkest years, and much, much more.

Olli was able to thrive under some of the harshest circumstances, and he explains why playing for Mike Keenan is a big reason why he was able to overcome adversity throughout his career. They also discuss Olli's year flying commercial while playing for the Islanders, his favorite Panthers linemates and why he badly wanted to score every time he visited Madison Square Garden.

0:30 Current team

1:50 Playing for Q

4:05 Panthers faceoff issues

5:00 Team defense

6:35 Loves team, especially top line

7:30 Favorite Panthers linemates

8:45 Hockey upbringing

10:20 Third overall pick, lessons to learn as teen in NHL

11:25 Season with Islanders, flying commercial, limited means

12:35 Playing for Butch Goring, playing without the puck

13:40 Trade to Florida, Murray brothers

15:10 Igor Larionov walkout, talented team goes nowhere

16:30 Mike Keenan hired, career turning point

17:45 Get on the bike

22:00 Olli's exploding face, becoming a leader

28:25 First years in Florida, lots of changes

30:35 Playing for Jacques Martin

33:05 Requesting a trade, broken promises

36:05 Trade to Phoenix, playing for Wayne Gretzky

38:30 Trade to Calgary, regrets in Florida

40:10 Only career playoff games with Calgary

43:15 Failed trade from Florida to Flames

45:00 Second year in Calgary, very strange trade to Rangers

50:20 Shootout attempt to decide the season, death threats

