Florida Panthers fire head coach Bob Boughner

Florida Panthers Head coach Bob Boughner looks on during third period action against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center.

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers fired head coach Bob Boughner Sunday after the team struggled on the ice this season, failing to make the playoffs.

"We made a tough decision today and have relieved Bob Boughner of his duties as head coach," general manager Dale Tallon said in a statement. “We didn't meet expectations this season and share responsibility for that fact."

Assistant coach Paul McFarland was also fired, Tallon said. Boughner led the team for the past two seasons.

"After careful evaluation, we have determined that this is a necessary first step for our young team and we will seek to identify a transformative, experienced head coach with Stanley Cup pedigree to lead our team going forward," Tallon said. "We’re grateful to Bob, Paul and their families for their hard work and their dedication to the Panthers organization and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors."

