Panthers finalize coaching staff for 2019-20 season

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers have finalized the coaching staff for the 2019-20 season.

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Kitchen, NHL veteran Andrew Brunette and former Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie are joining Joel Quenneville's staff.

"We have assembled a talented coaching staff with unique perspectives and a wealth of hockey experience," Quenneville said. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a proven coach and a quality person like Mike Kitchen again, as well as Andrew Brunette, who is a bright, young, hockey mind who I coached as a player. It's exciting to welcome former Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie to our staff as he enters the NHL coaching ranks following a great playing career. Together with longtime goaltending coach Robb Tallas, we are motivated by the task ahead of us. Our staff is eager to begin working towards our goal of bringing playoff hockey back to South Florida."

Kitchen was an assistant under Quenneville when the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015.

Brunette has spent the last seven seasons serving in a variety of capacities with the Minnesota Wild.

MacKenzie suffered a season-ending injury with the Panthers last year and assisted the coaching staff while recovering.

