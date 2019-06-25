Panthers give visually impaired students a taste of hockey

SUNRISE - The Florida Panthers gave the experience of a lifetime to South Florida students.
The team welcomed students from the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind & Visually impaired on Tuesday.
The students had the chance to experience hockey using a puck that made noise.
The students also had the chance to touch all of the equipment used by NHL players.
The hockey tour was narrated by the Panthers radio play-by-play announcer Doug Plagans.
Miami Lighthouse's Transition Program helps students between the ages of 14-22 develop skills to enter the work force.
