Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo announces retirement

Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo stops a shot by Los Angeles Kings right wing Brendan Leipsic during the second period, Feb. 23, 2019, in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. - Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo has announced his retirement.

Luongo, 40, penned an open letter to fans.

In it, Luongo wrote, "This is one of the toughest decisions I've faced in my life and it took me a long time to make it."

Luongo said he still loves the game, but, the committement required to keep playing is overwhelming.

Panthers Owner Vincent Viola said, "On behalf of the entire Florida Panthers organization, I want to thank Roberto for his unmatched level of committment to our franchise and our community."

He ends his career ranking second in NHL history in games played by a goaltender (1,044) third in wins (489) and ninth in shutouts (77).

Luongo was a 5-time All-Star.

The Panthers acquired Luongo in 2000.

He played five seasons for the Cats before being traded to Vancouver.

Luongo returned in 2014.

