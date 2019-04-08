Panthers hire Joel Quenneville as head coach

SUNRISE, Fla. - One day after firing Bob Boughner, the Florida Panthers have hired a new head coach.

The Panthers named Joel Quenneville as head coach Monday. An introductory news conference is planned for later in the day.

Quenneville, 60, most recently coached the Chicago Blackhawks. He previously coached the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche.

"Joel is a three-time Stanley Cup champion head coach who will be a transformative leader for the Florida Panthers franchise," general manager Dale Tallon said in a news release. "We've seized the opportunity to add one of the most successful head coaches in hockey history and we're thrilled that Joel has agreed to take on the challenge of leading our promising young team. I've worked with Joel previously and have seen firsthand how his passion for the game, head coaching experience and leadership can impact an organization. Joel will accelerate our growth into a club that qualifies for the playoffs consistently and competes every year toward our goal of winning the Stanley Cup."

