Panthers name Roberto Luongo special adviser to general manager Dale Tallon

Roberto Luongo of the Florida Panthers during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at BB&T Center on October 20, 2017.

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers made a major addition to the team's front office on Wednesday.

Former goaltender Roberto Luongo has been named special adviser to Panthers general manager Dale Tallon, the team announced.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Roberto Luongo of the Florida Panthers arrives at the 2018 NHL Awards presented by Hulu at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 20, 2018.

Luongo had been a regular around the team since retiring, and it was known that he was interested in finding a role within the organization.

"I've had the honor and privilege to work with Roberto during his time playing for the Panthers and am proud to welcome him to our franchise's hockey operations staff," said Tallon.

Luongo 40, played 19 seasons in the NHL, including 11 with the Panthers.

The future Pro Hockey Hall of Famer leads the Florida franchise in wins (230), shutouts (38), saves (16,068) and games played (572), as well as single-season team records for wins (35), shutouts (seven), saves (2,303) and games played (75).

The Panthers will retire Luongo's jersey No. 1 during a ceremony prior to the game against his hometown Montreal Canadiens on Mar. 7.

Al Bello/Getty Images Roberto Luongo of the Florida Panthers makes a save against the New Jersey Devils October 22, 2003.

A longtime Parkland resident, Luongo is a beloved member of the South Florida community.

He joins a growing group of former Panthers players that have taken roles with the team, such as VP of business operations Shawn Thornton, director of player personnel Bryan McCabe and assistant coach Derek MacKenzie.

"Roberto always approached every game with an unmatched work ethic, and we are confident he will take to this new role with the same passion," Tallon said. "A cornerstone player in our franchise's history, we are thrilled that ‘Lu' will have a hand in shaping our franchise's future."

