Patriots release receiver Antonio Brown after 1 game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Receiver Antonio Brown has been released by the New England Patriots after just one game with the team.

The move comes after allegations of sexual abuse continue to mount against Brown.

Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He is also accused of exposing himself to a painter he had hired. He has denied the allegations.

New England announced the move Friday in a statement.

"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Earlier Friday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walked out of a press conference after reporters continued to ask about Brown's off-the-field issues.

Brown's short-lived tenure with the Patriots came after a contentious summer with the Oakland Raiders in which he begged for his release. The controversial player was traded to the Raiders in the off-season.

"It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots," tweeted Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent. "But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon."

In his Patriots debut against the Dolphins on Sunday, Brown caught 4 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

In a tweet after the announcement, Brown simply said "Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @patriots"

