David Beckham is ready to demolish Lockhart Stadium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale commissioners voted Tuesday night to move forward with David Beckham's vision for bringing his Major League Soccer training facility to Fort Lauderdale.

After negotiations between the city and Miami Beckham United, commissioners approved an interim agreement that will allow Beckham to set up a demolition date for Lockhart Stadium within 180 days.

The abandoned stadium near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport first opened in 1959. It will be replaced with Inter Miami CF's designs by Manica Architecture, which specializes in the design of international sport venues.

If all goes as Beckham plans, the construction of the 18,000-seat stadium with a shade canopy should begin in July and will be finished in time for Inter Miami CF's 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Miami Beckham United is proud to share its vision for the new Lockhart Stadium Community Park and future home to Inter Miami’s professional training facilities. pic.twitter.com/93ELM2lBFg — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 1, 2019

