David Beckham, Jorge Mas check out Inter Miami CF academy players

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Soccer legend David Beckham was in South Florida on Sunday with business partner Jorge Mas checking out Inter Miami CF academy players.

More than 150 children were on the field training in Broward County.

Beckham told reporters he and his family have been in South Florida for the last 10 days, as his children are on holiday.

Mas said the Major League Soccer ownership group is expecting to make their first announcements on players and coaches in September and have already spoken to various players and coaches.

The team plans to spend two years at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Mas said they could have to stay at the temporary location until 2022 if the Miami Freedom Park location gets delayed by the end of the year, but that's not the plan.

"Unless things happen that are beyond our control, I don't see us playing in Overtown," he added.

Beckham also spoke about the stadium issue, saying he didn't know it would be so difficult to get an MLS team going, although he understands why it's been a process.

David Beckham admits he didn’t know it would be so hard to get @InterMiamiCF team going, but he understands why it’s been a process. pic.twitter.com/w8dVbjKV1x — Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) June 2, 2019

"I was joking about it with one of my friends, you know, there were mistakes that were made over those six years, and myself not being a local, you know, it's like someone coming into London and saying, 'Oh there's a nice piece of land next to Buckingham Palace. We'll just build there. We'll just build a stadium there," Beckham said. "So I can understand people's frustrations at that point, but we're in such a good place now, where we're in such a strong position to give these kids -- you know, that's the amazing thing. To watch these kids and to know that they've got a real opportunity."

As for the progress at the Lockhart location, Chief Business Officer Jurgen Mainka said demolition is near completion and they're shooting for early February to have a soft opening.

Games wouldn't be played until the season opens in March.

