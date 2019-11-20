Inter Miami CF adds 5 new players in MLS draft

MIAMI - The next step in building a new soccer club in south Florida took place Tuesday night.

Inter Miami CF added five new players in the 2019 MLS expansion draft.

The team held a fan celebration at club headquarters in Miami, where hundreds of die-hard fans showed up.

Inter Miami spent the first pick on defender Ben Sweat from New York City FC.

That was followed by the selections of defender Alvas Powell from FC Cincinnati, midfielder Lee Nguyen from LAFC, midfielder Luis Argudo from the Columbus Crew SC and goalkeeper Bryan Meredith from the Seattle Sounders FC.

Sweat is a Florida native who played his college ball at the University of South Florida. The 28-year-old had two U.S. national team appearances in 2018.

The additions bring the total number of Inter Miami CF players signed to its inaugural roster to 14.

The club, led David Beckham and Jorge Mas, recently announced it will play its first-ever home match on March 14 against the LA Galaxy.

The team will open in a temporary home currently being constructed in Fort Lauderdale at the old Lockhart Stadium location.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.