Inter Miami CF sign first players in club history

MIAMI - With just over a year to go before making their MLS debut, Inter Miami CF announced the team's first player signings Friday.

Left-winger Matías Pellegrini and forward Julián Carranza, both 19, inked deals with the club that will make its debut in 2020.

Pellegrini currently plays for Estudiantes de La Plata in Argentina, while Carranza belongs to Club Atlético Banfield. Both players will remain on loan with their current teams through January.

After making his First Division debut in 2018, Pellegrini has scored three goals in 15 matches. Carranza has scored 10 goals in 30 matches through his two season with Banfield.

"Both Julián and Matías showed us they really wanted to take the next step of their careers with Inter Miami CF." said Inter Miami CF Sporting Director Paul McDonough. "We liked that Pellegrini can play inside and out wide, has very good aerobic capacity and can cover a lot of ground, while Julián is a very grounded player with an impressive work rate. He’s the player that strives to score goals and is very good in the box.”

