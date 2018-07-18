Lawsuit filed against Miami on soccer stadium land deal

Golfers play a hole at the city-owned Melreese Country Club golf course, which could become the stadium site for David Beckham's Major League Soccer team in Miami.

MIAMI - A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Miami claiming that it broke its charter when it entered into a no-bid deal to put a Major League Soccer stadium on city-owned property.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of resident William Muir.

Mayor Francis Suarez, City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, City Attorney Victoria Mendez and five city commissioners are also listed as the plaintiffs.

"The public has a clear and certain legal right to public notice and a prior opportunity to compete for the lease or sale of any real property or interest owned by the city," the lawsuit claims.

Commissioners were deciding Wednesday whether to put the sale of the Melreese Country Club golf course to soccer star David Beckham and Miami businessman Jorge Mas on the November ballot.

Mas and Beckham have lobbied the community in their efforts to bring professional soccer to Miami. The ownership group recently submitted a revised proposal on the plan to build a soccer stadium, offices and an entertainment complex.

