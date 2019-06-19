Messi, FC Barcelona to play at Hard Rock Stadium this summer

Michael Regan / Getty Images

MIAMI - Lionel Messi will become the next big superstar to grace the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

Messi, along with his FC Barcelona teammates, will play in South Florida this summer in the inaugural La Liga-Serie A Cup.

Barcelona will face off against Napoli at the stadium on Aug. 7. The teams will also travel to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Aug. 10.

Both teams say their first teams will play in the U.S. games.

“It’s always a point of satisfaction to go to the United States and to be able to get closer to our fans, even more so if we can face an opponent that has the quality and class of SSC Napoli. Moreover, we will have the chance to play in two iconic stadiums, such as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where we played the very special LaLiga El Clásico in the summer of 2017, and Michigan Stadium, the largest in the United States. We are proud to be the first participants in the LaLigaSerie A Cup, which will be played every year, and we will try to put on a show that will allow our American fans to enjoy our style of play” said FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

