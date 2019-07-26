Messi, other FC Barcelona stars coming to Hard Rock Stadium

Lionel Messi and the rest of the FC Barcelona first team are coming to Hard Rock Stadium next month.

The FC Barcelona soccer star will travel to the United States with the rest of the first team for a two-game series against SSC Napoli, the first of which will be played Aug. 7 in Miami Gardens.

Messi will join Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong and the rest of the star-studded Spanish cast for the inaugural LaLiga-Serie A Cup.

The second game will be played three days later at Michigan Stadium, home of the University of Michigan Wolverines football team.

FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli will debut their first teams internationally in the LaLiga-Serie A Cup.

Hard Rock Stadium holds the record for the largest crowd for a soccer match in Florida, set in 2015. It was also the site of the first El Clasico in the U.S. in 2017.

FC Barcelona holds the league record for the most Copa del Rey (30) and Supercopa de Espana (13) titles.

SSC Napoli has won two league titles, five Coppa Italias and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.

