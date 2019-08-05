Miami Sports Pod - Talking soccer with legendary Ray Hudson

This week on the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro talk all things soccer, including Inter Miami, with the legendary Ray Hudson

1:30 Ray Hudson gives a little background on his soccer experience in South Florida

4:30 Ray is a big believer in Inter Miami CF and their success

7:30 The commitment to backing up words with money is real with Inter Miami

14:00 They say they’ll honor the legacy of the FTL Strikers

18:30 Los Angeles is a good example with Zlatan

23:40 Ray previews FC Barcelona-Napoli Wednesday night at Hard Rock

24:00 Seeing Messi again in the flesh is always a big deal

28:00 This is an opportunity to see something special from the stars

