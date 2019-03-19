Soccer franchises compete for stadium in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - There is a competition in Fort Lauderdale: FXE Futbol vs. Inter Miami CF. It's a David vs. Goliath battle between the United Soccer League's home team and David Beckham's Major League Soccer team.

Beckham wants Inter Miami CF, which will kick off in 2020, to play at Lockhart Stadium during the team's first two seasons. John Paul Reynal already had a vision for the stadium at 1350 NW 55 St., in Fort Lauderdale, when Beckham submitted a proposal Jan. 28.

"We've been working on this for two years before Mr. Beckham came around," Reynal, FXE Futbol's managing partner, told Local 10 News.

David Beckham wants to transform Lockhart Stadium into a soccer complex that would host his team for its first two seasons.

While the 64-acre stadium sits abandoned, Fort Lauderdale commissioners are set to discuss the two viability of the two proposal during their Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Reynald made his final pitch for FXE Futbol's "big project" with a $100 million investment Monday afternoon. While FXE Futbol is an organization that is based in Fort Lauderdale and seeking a 50-year lease agreement, Reynald knows Beckham has an advantage.

John Paul Reynal, managing partner of FXE Futbol, has plans of his own for the site of Lockhart Stadium.

"To be honest with you, it's a very attractive name and it has a lot of weight," Reynald said.

Not matter who is ahead, what is left of the stadium will be demolished. If the commissioners side with Beckham, it will be replaced with a $60 million facility with a capacity for about 18,000 people.

After the Miami Freedom Park is completed in 2021, the Lockhart Stadium will be home to an academy and a training complex, according to Inter Miami CF. Beckham said after his team leaves the stadium, the USL team is welcome.

