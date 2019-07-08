South Florida's Coco Gauff loses to Halep in 4th round at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England - Cori "Coco" Gauff's Wimbledon run is over.

The 15-year-old from Delray Beach lost to former No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Halep broke Gauff five times and took advantage of 29 unforced errors. Gauff saved two match points when serving at 5-2 but Halep clinched the win when the teenager sent a forehand wide in the next game.

"They worked so hard for this moment. I'm just proud of her and the world has received Coco in such a positive way," Gauff's aunt, Joi Grant, told Local 10 News at a watch party held at Gauff's father's restaurant.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Cori Gauff (R) of the United States shake hands with Simona Halep of Romania after their Ladies' Singles fourth round match during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and…

Gauff was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament after becoming the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon's main draw in the professional era and knocking out five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.

"I'm overjoyed. That's why I said, 'She's already a winner.' Already a winner, you hear me? Because just look around," Gauff's grandmother, Yvonne Odom, said. "And got our pastor doing a sermon series about the Coco factor. Yes, that's right. It's called the Coco factor."

Halep reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the fourth time and will next face Zhang Shuai of China.



