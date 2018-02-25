Stoneman Douglas wins state hockey championship

ESTERO, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's ice hockey team won a state championship on Sunday.

The Eagles won twice to capture the state crown at the Germain Arena in Estero.

Douglas beat Jesuit 7-4.

Douglas beat the top-seeded East Lake 3-1 on Sunday morning to earn a spot in the title game.

This comes after Douglas lost two games on Saturday in the tournament.

This title comes just 11 days after a mass shooting at the Parkland school took the lives of 17 people.

"No one was lacking energy in the locker room we all came to play we were all ready," Stoneman Douglas senior Matthew Horowitz said. "This wasn't for us. This was for the 17 victims."

The team received 17 medals, one for each member of the team.

They plan to bring them back to the school and use each to honor one of the victims.

