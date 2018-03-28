We're the worst; ESPN ranks Dolphins, Marlins worst teams in NFL, MLB

MIAMI - Local 10 Sports Director

What a time to be alive as a South Florida sports fan. In back to back days ESPN ranks the Marlins and Dolphins as the worst teams in power rankings 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nnI24t6yv4

— Will Manso (@WillManso) March 28, 2018 " target="_blank">Will Manso said it best in a Wednesday tweet: "What a time to be alive as a South Florida sports fan."

On Tuesday and Wednesday, ESPN.com released its power rankings of all NFL and Major League Baseball teams.

Let's just say the Dolphins and Marlins have their work cut out for them as the network has both teams ranked dead last in their respective leagues.

It certainly comes as no surprise the Marlins were ranked 30th out of 30 MLB teams heading into the season as Derek Jeter's ball club has more mysteries on its roster than an Agatha Christie novel.

However, the Dolphins are a completely different story and face the embarrassing reality that ESPN ranks the Cleveland Browns (No. 30) ahead of Adam Gase's squad. That's the same Browns team that has won just one game over the last two seasons.

The ESPN voters had an issue with the Dolphins getting older and less talented than the players they let go in the offseason. Over the last few weeks, the Dolphins have waved their fins goodbye to Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, and Mike Pouncey while welcoming elder statesmen such as Danny Amendola and Frank Gore.

Dolphins officials claim they are looking to build a winning culture in the locker room. That may be the case, but fans only care about a winning culture on the football field.

As far as the Marlins go, the ESPN voters didn't have to strain too much to explain why they have the team ranked as low as they do. Many believe this Marlins season could be the worst in baseball history with the only hope for the team being the quick development of the young players the team traded for while jettisoning their bigger named players.

