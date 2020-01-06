Nicole Perez named weekday evening co-anchor of Local 10 News

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It turns out the “perfect fit” to replace longtime Local 10 News anchor Laurie Jennings was here all along.

Nicole Perez on Monday was named weekday evening co-anchor of Local 10 News alongside Calvin Hughes. She has served as interim co-anchor since May, when Jennings announced her decision to step away.

“After a comprehensive nationwide search, we found Nicole to be the perfect fit,” WPLG President and CEO Bert Medina said. “Nicole was born and raised in South Florida. She knows this market. She has a passion for our community and we are excited about this next chapter for Local 10 News.”

Perez is South Florida through and through. She was born and raised in Miami, attended John A. Ferguson Senior High School and graduated from Florida International University with a degree in journalism and mass communication.

“I am humbled and honored to accept this position,” Perez said. “I was so fortunate to work with and learn from Laurie Jennings, a true icon in this field. Taking on this new role is a dream come true, one that I’ve had since reading the lunch menu on the morning news at Everglades K-8 Center in Westchester. My parents grew up with Dwight Lauderdale and Ann Bishop.”

When she’s not working, Perez, who is married to Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos, stays active by running and going to the gym. She has run five half-marathons across the U.S. and previously won the women’s NPC National Bodybuilding Championships.

Perez said she’s committed to serving the community where she grew up and promises viewers that she’ll give it her “absolute best every single day.”

“We all share a great love for South Florida,” she said. “After all, it’s home.”