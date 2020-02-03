Local 10 announces third eARTh Day Art Contest

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – WPLG Local 10 is inviting South Florida art teachers and students, from grades K-12, to participate in its third annual eARTh Day Art Contest.

In the last two years, the popular, environmentally-centered contest has recognized two schools, Air Base K-8 in Homestead and Lawton Chiles Middle School in Hialeah, for their winning entries and awarded a total of $9,000 to the schools’ art programs.

As part of a class project, art students are encouraged to create an original work of art with an environmental theme. The work of art can include a painting or sculpture. To enter, art teachers, representing their students and schools, must complete an entry form and submit a photo of the original artwork online at Local10.com. Only one entry is permitted per school. Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on March 9, 2020.

Local 10 will choose 10 finalists and viewer votes will select the winning entry from among the finalists. The winning school will be announced on Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, on Local 10 News and will receive $4,500 in art supplies for their school's art department.

For contest rules and details, click here. The Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest is proudly sponsored by Publix, where every day is Earth Day.