Business Account Executive

As of May 20, 2019

JOB TITLE

Account Executive - TV

Job Description

Do you have what it takes to close the big deal? Can you put together creative cross-platform campaigns? If the answer is yes, come to WPLG and Local10.com, where our sales and marketing team bring creative ideas to life.

WPLG-TV, ABC affiliate, a Berkshire Hathaway company in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale is searching for a dynamic, enthusiastic and results oriented Account Executive to join our sales team.

We’re looking for dynamic and passionate contributors, who have a love for helping their clients succeed. Must have a strong understanding of digital media advertising products, social media networks, digital measurement tools and the role of digital media as part of an overall marketing and advertising strategy. Flex your creative muscles in a fast paced world, multi-tasking your way through cool projects and managing accounts for important local clients.

Experience:

The ideal candidate will have a strong track record for developing new business and will be responsible for selling a vast portfolio of broadcast and digital products. Must be able to develop new revenue for WPLG-TV through projects and special promotions as well as digital and cross-platform campaigns. Position reports to the Local Sales Manager.

• Achieve Sales Objectives/Budgets

• Develop New Client Base

• Provide Exceptional Customer Service

Requirements:

• 3-5 years of broadcast sales experience preferred.

• Proven track record of selling online/mobile.

• Ideal candidate to be IAB certified.

• Exceptional written and oral communication skills.

• Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications.

• Experience with Wide Orbit preferred.

• College degree preferred.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for ACCTEXEC2 Position:

https://usr56.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7120

Send resume to:

Alex Price, Sales Manager

E-mail: aprice@wplg.com. No phone calls please.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.