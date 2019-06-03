Condolences pour in following the death of Todd Tongen

As word of the passing of Todd Tongen made it's way through South Florida, thousands of heartfelt condolences were sent through social media from his colleagues in the news industry and beyond.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Todd Tongen. Our thoughts are with the Tongen and @WPLGLocal10 family. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 3, 2019

Todd I will always be your Dunkin Durda!! Words cannot describe the loss, many prayers for your family 🙏🙏 Love you https://t.co/tVeFcbPbZv — Julie Durda (@JulieDurdaWPLG) June 3, 2019

Ay Dios mío, que lastima.



Todd was such a kind person to all and always seemed to be in good spirits.



A tremendous loss for the @WPLGLocal10 familia and all of South Florida. https://t.co/mTfaM0zyMQ — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) June 3, 2019

You made it fun. I'll miss you, buddy. pic.twitter.com/L0M8KcCyDR — Luke Dorris (@lukedorrisWPLG) June 3, 2019

We are all shocked to hear this tragic news. My prayers and thoughts are for his family and @WPLGLocal10 extended family. We will be missed. May he RIP. https://t.co/G7gc8PhVKl — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) June 3, 2019

Still numb at the news of Todd Tongen’s death. Just hard to believe. As funny, kind and talented as they come. An incredibly proud father. My condolences and prayers to Karen and their sons Tyler and Ryker. — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 3, 2019

Devastating news for South Florida following the loss of well-respected & admired veteran journalist @WPLGLocal10's Todd Tongen. @MDCPS is thankful for three decades of selfless dedication to our children & this community. Sending condolences to his family https://t.co/GQtFXnH69R — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) June 3, 2019

It was very sad to learn of the untimely passing of an iconic figure in the South Florida television scene, WPLG’s Todd Tongen. The Doral Police Department offers condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at @local10news. RIP. pic.twitter.com/DWSUU6k1QF — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) June 3, 2019

Truly devastating news for all of my ⁦@WPLGLocal10⁩ colleagues. This was totally unexpected.

We will remember the years of crafty storytelling & many humorous Todd Tongen moments. https://t.co/YXw0ZXPOc2 — Terrell Forney (@TerrellWPLG) June 3, 2019

Truly sad & shocked to learn of the death of @toddtongen beloved member of @WPLGLocal10 family & all of us who deal w/media. My thoughts & prayers go out to his colleagues, family, & loved ones. Todd was a great reporter, wonderful human being, & the consummate professional. RIP — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) June 3, 2019

Our thoughts are with Todd’s family, including our partners at Local 10.😢 https://t.co/PelfLi0WUW — 101.5 LITE FM (@LiteMiami) June 3, 2019

Friends, we are beyond sad to share this news of a friend and colleague so full of life and love ... so smart, talented and fun..

This is one tough day ...

“Todd Tongen, beloved member of Local 10 family since 1989, dead at 56 https://t.co/jC4wj3vbrI “ — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) June 3, 2019

Our condolences to the family and friends of @WPLGLocal10's Todd Tongen. We are truly saddened at the loss of this true South Florida news legend. #RIP https://t.co/SXPdjIFjJv — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) June 3, 2019

We send our most sincere condolences to the @WPLGLocal10 family in the death of longtime anchor and reporter Todd Tongen. He was 56. https://t.co/fhnHXNgVeY — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 3, 2019

Todd took over Neighborhood Weather at WPLG from me in 1990. He was kind and funny and the life of the newsroom. It was wonderful to see him still there with the same spirit when I came back last year. His passing is a tremendous loss for South Florida and all of us at Ch. 10. https://t.co/zik1F3XWvy — Bryan Norcross (@bnorcrossWPLG) June 3, 2019

We extend our deepest condolences to the Tongen family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/BcDNYoVnW1 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 3, 2019

The Local 10 News Family has suffered a HUGE loss.. May Todd Tongen Rest in Peace.. He was the life of our party... pic.twitter.com/UHwtaeRDrJ — Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) June 3, 2019

We sadly lost a great journalist, person and MDC friend today. Miami Dade College sends its condolences to Todd Tongen’s family and those at @WPLGLocal10. pic.twitter.com/esGNMkXiSW — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) June 3, 2019

The men and women of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department extend their deepest condolences to the @WPLGLocal10 family as they try to understand and grieve the sudden loss of their friend. The PIO community is especially struck, as Todd was always a supporter of our mission pic.twitter.com/EuXHJDQLVh — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) June 3, 2019

So, so sad to learn of the passing of my old friend @toddtongen from @WPLGLocal10 we started our careers together, a long time ago. One of the sweetest, funniest and kindest guys. Condolences to his family and his family at Ch 10. Devastated. @CastronovoShow @BIG1059FM — Paul Castronovo (@PaulCastronovo) June 3, 2019

Thoughts go out to my friends at WPLG - you’re hard pressed to find a better guy than Todd. So sorry for your loss — Craig Stevens (@cstevenson7) June 3, 2019

Just heartbreaking. Condolences to the Tongen family and his extended Local 10 family. — Lauren Pastrana CBS4 (@LaurenPastrana) June 3, 2019

My friend @toddtongen has died way too soon. https://t.co/2V3kbcCXeK — Eliott Rodriguez (@ERodCBS4) June 3, 2019

This is devastating. Todd was a pro’s pro, and he never failed to leave me with a smile on my face. Whenever we were on the same story, it was a good day filled with laughter. Sincere condolences to his family and all of his colleagues at @WPLGLocal10. https://t.co/RallNkLBOl — Ari Odzer (@ariodzernbc6) June 3, 2019

We are shattered and heartbroken. Todd was so much more than a colleague. He was our friend. He was our brother & integral member of the ⁦@WPLGLocal10⁩ news family. This has left a huge hole in our hearts. Please send love & prayers to his family. https://t.co/IXOzI2Gl3T — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) June 3, 2019

Devastated & heartbroken 💔 Todd was the life of the party, hilarious, sweet, humble and so kind. He brightened up every room he entered. Rest in Peace dear Todd, fly with the angels. 😢 Todd Tongen, beloved member of Local 10 family since 1989, dead at 56 https://t.co/5sdMfGmEpi — Sanela Sabovic (@SanelaWPLG) June 3, 2019

I still don’t want to believe that this is a reality. So heartbreaking. Todd Tongen was an extraordinary talent. Just a wonderful person full of love and light. He would always put a smile on your face. My heart goes out to his family. His wife and 2 boys. RIP Todd https://t.co/JqzvqCnj3q — Alex Finnie (@alexfinnieWPLG) June 3, 2019

I’m speechless. He was a rockstar. Few are as genuine as he was. I always told him I aspired to be more like him. Rest in peace Todd.https://t.co/YKMHRCExp4 — Christian De La Rosa (@delarosaWPLG) June 3, 2019

The #MDPLS family extends their condolences to Todd Tongen’s family, @WPLGLocal10 family and friends. We always enjoyed working with him on the Big Book Drive. He did so much for our community and will be missed. https://t.co/Y6urLyKda9 — Miami-Dade Libraries (@MDPLS) June 3, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tongen family and his @WPLGLocal10 news family. I am so sorry for your loss. https://t.co/4jmO8dCL6d — Karli Barnett (@KarliBarnett) June 3, 2019

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Tongen family and everyone at WPLG Local 10. Todd will be missed by all who knew him. https://t.co/jnVi1vbKjh — Miami Seaquarium (@MiamiSeaquarium) June 3, 2019

At a loss for words right now... @TTongenWPLG was just as funny and caring off-air as he was on-air. Always making people laugh, bringing a smile to the @WPLGLocal10 newsroom. He will be greatly missed... https://t.co/VNeFbEK0tH — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) June 3, 2019

RIP Todd Tongen. Thank you for your decades of service helping people stay informed and up to date in #Broward County and all of South Florida.

Todd Tongen, beloved member of Local 10 family since 1989, dead at 56 https://t.co/nRbnkwbqCX — Broward County Commission (@browardinfo) June 3, 2019

Our hearts are broken 💔 Longtime Local 10 family member Todd Tongen has died at the age of 56 https://t.co/uzPZWppGk7 pic.twitter.com/MzypPaaHfh — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) June 3, 2019

Deepest condolences to our colleagues at @WPLGLocal10 as well as Todd Tongen's family and friends. https://t.co/U7Q4MUD47m — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) June 3, 2019

My staff and I offer our sincerest condolences to the Tongen family and to his work family @WPLGLocal10. We are saddened at the news of the passing of this veteran journalist who served our community for so many years. https://t.co/14t67Bq9vm — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 3, 2019

Devastating day at WPLG. We all loved Todd.https://t.co/cKnyBAYHcB — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzy) June 3, 2019

@MGPDFL family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Reporter Todd Tongen. #RIP https://t.co/jgTlT7WzKO — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) June 3, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to the family of Local 10 Anchor and Reporter Todd Tongen and the @local10news News family. I had the opportunity of meeting Todd on a few occasions and something I noticed about him was his smile and personality. Prayers to him and those that loved him. pic.twitter.com/ds8ulOzxhz — Jawan Strader (@JAWANNBC6) June 3, 2019

A shock to the entire #Miamimedia family. Todd Tongen was so much a part of @WPLGLocal10 & the South Florida community, I know his loss will be deeply felt. Sending my condolences to his family & his work colleagues https://t.co/0pUfuYmIXg — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) June 3, 2019

Absolutely shocked & saddened over the death of @toddtongen. He was a breath of fresh air, a creative reporter & just a funny guy. I’ll miss his humor out in the field the most. I hope his family & @WPLGLocal10 finds comfort knowing how wonderful he was. https://t.co/CePIMRstZM — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) June 3, 2019

Our condolences to the family and friends of @WPLGLocal10's Todd Tongen. We are truly saddened at the loss of this true news legend. #RIP #FriendofKiwanis https://t.co/Jw2VmRIcik — CarnavalMiami (@Carnaval_Miami) June 3, 2019

Feels like a nightmare but sadly, it’s the truth. Our beloved @TTongenWPLG, everyone’s friend, incredible storyteller, with personality to spare, has passed suddenly. Please pray for his family, particularly his wife & sons, who are going through the worst thing right now. https://t.co/WYufSuOG9S — Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) June 3, 2019

