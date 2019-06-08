Family, friends, viewers to celebrate life of Todd Tongen

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Family, friends and colleagues will celebrate the life of Local 10 anchor and reporter Todd Tongen at a memorial service Saturday in Pembroke Pines.

Todd was found dead Monday at his home in Southwest Ranches. His family said that Todd took his own life, fearing he had Lewy body dementia, the same affliction that claimed the life of his mother in August 2017. He was 56.

Todd covered South Florida for WPLG for three decades, working as a weatherman, reporter and most recently anchoring the station’s weekend morning shows. He was beloved by his co-workers, loyal Local 10 viewers who got to know him through the years and even complete strangers.

"He was an anchor. He was a feature reporter, a hard news reporter," Local 10 investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier said earlier this week. "He was everything, and there’s going to be a huge void in this building, and there is going to be a huge void in South Florida."

He is survived by his wife, Karen, sons Tyler and Ryker, and brothers. His presence will be greatly missed, but his spirit lives on in his loyal viewers.

The service starts at 1 p.m. at the Charlie F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way. The lobby doors open at noon and the auditorium will open at 12:30 p.m.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 crisis support by text. Text 741741 to be connected to a trained counselor.

