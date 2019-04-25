Here's how to watch Jeopardy! on Friday night

MIAMI - It appears the only thing that can stop James Holzhauer's winning streak on Jeopardy! is the NFL.

Because the NFL Draft is scheduled to air on ABC, Jeopardy! will not air on Local 10 at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

If you want to watch Jeopardy! instead of the draft, tune to MeTV for this Friday only to see the show.

MeTV can be found on the following cable systems:

Comcast/Xfinity - Channel 209

- Channel 209 Bluestream Cable - Channels 68 and 141

- Channels 68 and 141 Atlantic Broadband - Channels 15 and 189

If you have an old-fashioned antenna, you can find MeTV on channel 10.2.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.