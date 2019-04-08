Local 10's Laurie Jennings to step down from anchor desk in May

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - After nearly two decades as one of the premier news anchors in South Florida history, Local 10's Laurie Jennings has announced she will step down from the anchor desk in May.

Along with being a journalist, Laurie takes pride in being a working mother and asked to be released from her contract so she could spend time with her twin boys over the summer, as well as with her aging parents.

During her amazing career, Laurie won six Emmy Awards, as well as reported from all over the globe; including locations such as South Africa to Haiti and Italy to Northern Ireland... and practically everywhere in between.

"It's very difficult to think of not being there every night for our loyal viewers, but hopefully, they'll see me even more now out in the community." said Jennings. "Change is hard, but it's exciting!"

Since arriving at Local 10 in 2004, Laurie led the Local 10 News team through South Florida's toughest times, and has wholeheartedly embraced the community for 21 years.

Throughout her career, Laurie has been active in the community through "Voices For Children," Holtz Children's Hospital, the American Red Cross, Baptist Children's Hospital and the Community Partnership for the Homeless. She gives the majority of her time to the United Way of Miami-Dade County as a board member and active volunteer at the United Way's Center for Excellence in Early Education.

As the mother of premature twins, Laurie annually serves as host of the "March for Babies" event to raise awareness and help infants lead longer, healthier lives.

Among her many honors, Laurie was voted best TV news anchor in 2012 by The Miami New Times, and received the same recognition from Florida Monthly magazine and the Broward/Palm Beach New Times in 2008 and 2010.

Laurie says that while she is leaving the daily grind of local news, she is not leaving the business entirely.

"I'm really excited for some new TV projects and opportunities that are close to my heart and will allow for some flexibility." Laurie says. "That just isn't a reality when you're on the anchor desk at 4, 5, 6 and 11 every weeknight."

Local 10 plans on celebrating Laurie and her incredible career as she winds down the days bringing South Florida the news

