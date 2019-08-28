'Mario Kart Tour' mobile game coming to iPhone, Android

MIAMI - The joy of Mario Kart will soon be coming to a smartphone near you.

Nintendo has announced that the mobile version of Mario Kart Tour will be released on iOS and Android on Sept. 25.

The game was originally scheduled to hit app stores in March, but was delayed until the fall, CNet reports.

Mario Kart Tour will be free to download and play, but there will be in-store purchases available. Fans can preorder the game in their phone's app store right now.

According to CNet, the game will feature courses from previous Mario Kart games along with new courses around real-life cities.

