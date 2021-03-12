The end of password sharing? Netflix reportedly cracking down on sharing passwords outside of the household

Earlier this week, a few Netflix subscribers began to notice difficulties when plugging in their friends’ passwords into Netflix to access the streaming platform. Today, after a report dug into the cause, it seems as though the top streaming platform may be cracking down on password sharing outside of the household.

According to a report by The Streamable, Netflix is conducting a test to crack down on people who are using accounts they are unauthorized access to. Therefore, some users are no longer able to login using the passwords they had been using.

A spokesperson from Netflix told The Streamable, “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”

While Netflix’s terms state that an account can only be shared with members of one household, the streaming platform has yet to police the issue.