Bitcoin 2021: Cryptocurrency takes over Miami

WYNWOOD, Fla. – If you thought bitcoin hadn’t yet made it’s way to South Florida, think again — there’s an entire conference dedicated to the cryptocurrency occurring in Miami right now.

Bitcoin 2021 has officially kicked off on Friday, June 4, at Mana Wynwood with Twitter and Square co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, Nick Szabo, Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and professional skateboarder Tony Hawk as headline speakers.

Also speaking at the two-day tech conference will be former Congressman Ron Paul.

According to organizers, the event is sold out and they’re expecting around 15,000 people to celebrate bitcoin and cryptocurrency throughout the two-day festival.

For those who don’t know what bitcoin is, it is a digital or virtual currency created in 2009 that uses peer-to-peer technology to facilitate instant payments — and Mayor Francis Suarez has been a proponent in pushing cryptocurrency and bitcoin in the Magic City.

An attendee at the conference discussed the volatility of bitcoin, as it tends to swing in the stock market. “It’s a worthy concern in the United States, is my perspective,” said an attendee. “I had a little cryptocurrency itself, however, the bottom line is that in a place like the Middle East, the people need this stuff.”

The conference originally had plans to take place on the west coast. However, with the recent push to turn South Florida into a tech hub, the choice to host the conference in Miami was a timely decision.

The festival ends on Saturday, June 5.