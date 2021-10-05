Digital secret Santa? Amazon launches new option for gift giving this holiday season

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon Prime members who shop on the Amazon app can begin sending gifts without the recipient’s address. All they have to do is include the recipient’s email address or mobile phone number.

If the recipient doesn’t like the gift, no problem. They can exchange or return the gift for a gift card, without alerting the gift giver.

The only catch is that gifts can only be sent to recipients in the continental United States.

Amazon also introduced its own “Black Friday” deals on Tuesday. The online retailer announced discounts in every category including beauty, toys and even popular brands for electronics like Apple.

Shoppers can look for new deals and extra savings for holiday gifts on select days during the months of October and November. For more information click here.

To read this article in Spanish, click here.