Alexa listens to users having sex, report says

LONDON - You may want to keep your voice down while in the throes of passion in bed.

A new report says Amazon employees listen to people having sex through users' Alexa devices.

The Sun claims the sounds made during sex are among those that can trigger an Alexa to begin recording. Amazon workers then listen to those lovemaking sessions as part of their daily responsibilities to monitor the system.

According to the report, an English-speaking group of Amazon employees in Romania admit to listening to "thousands of Alexa recordings," including fights, private discussions and sex.

“We were told to focus on Alexa commands but it was impossible not to hear other things going on.” said a former Amazon analyst.

“Amazon told us every one we were listening to had consented so I never felt like I was spying."

