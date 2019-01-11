All hail 'The Wall:' Samsung's new 219-inch TV

LAS VEGAS - If you can't get to the movie theater, maybe you can bring the movie theater to you. At least the screen, that is.

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung introduced its massive "The Wall" television set, or screen, or whatever.

The 219-inch... that's right, 219 inches... MicroLED television is like a stadium Jumbotron for your living room.

Using new technology that uses less energy that televisions that are currently in use, "The Wall" is actually made up of modules that allows owners to configure the set however they choose.

Of course, with a 219-inch television set, your next decision is probably going to be which realtor you will call to find a house that has walls that can fit an 18-foot screen.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.