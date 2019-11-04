Eggplant, peach emojis banned for 'sexual use' on Facebook and Instagram

MIAMI - For those who simply enjoy a firm eggplant or juicy peach, it's probably time to find new favorites.

Facebook and Instagram will now ban users who post an eggplant or peach emoji in a sexual manner, according to WFLD.

The popular social media platforms laid out new rules in their community standards updates, and those who pair the eggplant with the peach are subject to being banned.

However, if you're simply using an emoji to tell a friend or family member that the eggplant you're currently enjoying is amazing, then you should be fine.

"[Content] will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if it contains a sexual emoji alongside an implicit or indirect ask for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations," an Instagram spokesperson said. "We aren't taking action on simply the emojis."

